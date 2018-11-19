Koregaon-Bhima case: Digvijaya Singh on Pune police radar

national

Digvijaya Singh

Pune police are likely to question senior Congressman and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh whose name had come up in the ongoing probe into the Koregaon-Bhima case almost three months ago, officials said here on Monday.

"We may call or question him in connection with the matter, but there is no time-frame decided yet," Joint Police Commissioner Shivajirao Bodkhe told IANS.

Singh's reference is in connection with a telephone number - said to belong to the Congress leader - found in one of the letters seized from the alleged Maoist sympathisers arrested by the police in the past few months.

The Congress leader's name was raised nearly three months ago with some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders like spokesperson Sambit Patra also referring to it.

"We have found a letter with some phone numbers these are being investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche said, without elaborating.

Singh had expressed his readiness to face any probe in early September and said: "If that is so, then I should be arrested right away."

In the latest instance, the Maharashtra Congress has taken strong umbrage to the allegations and efforts by the Maharashtra Police to drag Singh into the matter.

"Are the Pune police trying to help BJP in the Madhya Pradesh elections? Even after being pulled up in the Supreme Court why does the (Pune) police keep rushing to the media? We see this happening," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant sharply.

The letter, dated September 25, 2017, has been submitted before the Special Court as part of the evidence proving the links between the arrested activists and Maoist leaders of various outlawed groups like the CPI-Maoist.

