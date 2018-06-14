Koregaon-Bhima death: One accused identified, three more to go

Pune CID says one of the four youths, who allegedly stoned a 29-year-old to death during the clashes, and whose photos were broadcast, has been detained

Koregaon-Bhima death

Pune's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained a 21-year-old youth from Solapur, shortly after it broadcast the photos of four unidentified youths, who had allegedly beaten and stoned to death a 29-year-old during the Koregaon-Bhima violence.

The detained youth has been identified as Suraj Ranjeet Shinde hailing from Daund. He was picked up from Solapur's Medha village in Temburni area. The police said he is the one wearing a white vest in the photos circulated. Earlier, the police had picked up youths from villages in Ahmednagar Gondia.

Superintendent of CID's Pune Division P P Akkanuvar said, "Based on the photos, we have been getting a lot of information. We have detained Shinde, and on Thursday, he will be shown as arrested based on the identification parade. We will nab the other three soon."

