Koregaon-Bhima violence: Panel records first testimony

The state-appointed commission to probe the Koregaon-Bhima violence started on the job from Wednesday, and the testimony of one witness was recorded. Till October 6, around 17 witnesses will be examined. The commission has received 177 affidavits of statements, in which people have voluntarily approached the commission to record their version of the January 1 violence.

In the violence that broke out during the event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregoan Bhima people, one person lost his life and more than 100 houses in Koregoan Bhima village and adjacent villages were damaged. The state government then ordered an independent judicial probe. The committee has two members, including a former high court judge from Kolkata. The probe may take four months.

The commission, based on the statements received, will be probing the chain of events that triggered the violence, response situations, direct and indirect responsibility, the police role along with the administrative role during the violence.

The commission will be recording the testimony of Rajendra Gaikwad, Sambhaji Shivale, Pralhad Gaikwad, Chandrakant Patil, Krishna Argade, Murlidhar Deshmukh, Rekha Shivale, Shantaram Bhandare, Somesh Shivale, Sharad Dabhade, Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh, Koregaon Bhima Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Sangeeta Kamble, former sarpanch Ganesh Phadtare, Gram Panchayat clerk Sagar Gawane, Santosh Gaikwad, Balasaheb Misal-Patil and Sarejerao Waghmare. On Wednesday Chandrakant Patil recorded his testimony.

