Koregaon-Bhima violence: Pune CID releases photos of four suspects seen in new CCTV footage

Photos of the four suspects the Pune CID has released, appealing to citizens to come foward if they have details on anyone of them, promising them monetary reward

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Pune has released photos of four youths suspected to have killed Rahul Phatangale, 29, the day the Koregaon-Bhima violence erupted on January 1. Officers have confirmed that the four beat and stoned him to death for wearing a Shivaji t-shirt.

Superintendent of CID's Pune Division P P Akkanuvar said, "During our investigation and scanning of the CCTV clips, we came across unseen footage in which the main mob can be seen agitating away from the path Phatangale was stopped on. The footage also shows another mob pulling the youth down from his vehicle and calling out to the others to join. Later, these four youths repeatedly beat him and stoned him to death.

"The three who were arrested earlier are from Ahmednagar. During their interrogation, they confessed to targeting Phatangale because of his t-shirt. Our team suspects the four new suspects are from Beed, Pune district and Marathwada. We appeal to citizens to come forward if they know who the four are. Citizens' identities won't be revealed, and they will even be rewarded monetarily."

Phatangale's cousin Tejas Dhawade said, "Rahul hadn't worn that t-shirt for any agitation; he considered it his lucky t-shirt and wore it often. It's shocking to find out how my brother's death was used for creating panic and causing disturbance. No faith advocates such violence. "We want justice; it's been over six months but the police have been unable to nab the culprits. We demand a speedy trial... Don't make my brother's death a political drama."