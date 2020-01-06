Kota newborn deaths: Hospital paediatric department head removed

Over 100 kids died since Dec last year in the medical facility. Pic /PTI

Kota: The head of paediatric department at JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota has been removed following deaths of over 100 kids since December last year in the medical facility, an official said on Sunday. Amritlal Bairava would be replaced by Jagjit Singh, a senior medical professional from Kota Medical College. Four other pediatricians will also join the paediatric department.

"The broken window panes have been replaced with poly carbonate sheet which is unbreakable. We are renovating a room which will be converted into a nine-bed newborn intensive care unit (NICU)," said Suresh Dulara, the hospital superintendent. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also arranged funds to the tune of Rs 40 lakh via CSR, he said.

The JK Lon hospital has been in news for all the wrong reasons since December following a spike in the death of children, apparently due to carelessness of hospital administration. Besides, several life-saving and key equipment were found dysfunctional.

