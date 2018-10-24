Kota police cracks day-light robbery of Rs 21 lakh, arrests two

crime

The Kota police Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in robbing two petrol pump employees of over Rs 21 lakh a day earlier and recovered nearly Rs 20 lakh of the looted amount.

The duo - Rajendra Koli, 42, and Cheetarlal Koli, 55, - were arrested from their respective homes at Subjimandi Chawani and Kunhari areas within 36 hours of the sensational day-light robbery, Kota City SP Deepak Bhargav told reporters.

Two motorcycle-borne, masked robbers had struck the two petrol pump employees outside a Punjab National Bank branch opposite Akash Mall and decamped after snatching their bag containing Rs 21.23 lakh at gun point, the SP said.

After arresting the accused, the police were able to recover a total of Rs 19.85 lakh from them - Rs 10 lakh from the first and Rs 9.85 lakh from the other, he said. The police also recovered the bike used in the crime, though the weapon used in the crime is yet to be found, he said.

