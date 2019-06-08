Kotak pushes for Konkan railway halt at Bhandup

national

With a large population in the Bhandup-Kanjurmarg belt belonging to the Konkan region, this demand has long been pending with the railways

Bhandup station is currently equipped to handle suburban crowds only, railway officials said

The long-pending demand regarding a halt for a Konkan Railway train at Bhandup station has been taken up by the newly-elected Member of Parliament from Mumbai North East. Manoj Kotak has said that he will begin communication with Central Railway and get a feasibility survey conducted.

"The demand has been there for a long time and I have begun communication with the railways to explore this aspect. Surveys will have to be done and then some civil work like an extension of platform etc will have to be taken up. I am trying my best to see what can be done. It is in very early stages and nothing has been finalised but I do hope to get things done," Kotak told mid-day.

A local BJP leader also put up posters announcing that the Mumbai-Goa Mandovi Express that departs from Mumbai CSMT around 7am and reaches Goa around 7 pm will have a halt at Bhandup around 7.30 am.

The Bhandup-Kanjurmarg stretch has a significant population with roots in the Konkan region. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been helping out Konkan-bound commuters during the holiday season but commuters have to travel to Thane, Dadar or CSMT to take a train to their destinations on the Goa route.

'Halt at Bhandup difficult'

Divisional railway officials did not speak on the record but said that a halt at Bhandup will have to be examined. "Mandovi Express has a halt at Thane and we cannot have one immediately a station before it unless the halt at Thane is skipped. A halt at Bhandup for any outstation train would also be difficult as it is at present not equipped to handle outstation trains. It only caters to suburban commuters. It is not merely a question of extending the platform, but when outstation passengers arrive here, it will require more bridges and other related infrastructure," a senior official said.

