Kourtney Kardashian cries herself to sleep

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian says she cries herself to sleep at night over her pregnancy fears. The 39-year-old star, who already has children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with her former boyfriend Scott Disick, made the confession during an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", telling her friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd about the struggles she has been having with freezing her eggs, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Kourtney said: "I've been so up and down emotional because I've been doing the shots for egg freezing. And it's, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin! Like, I'm so crazy. I just... I can't take it."

She played down the physical pain of the injections, Kourtney said it's been an emotional experience. She said: "I think everything was just really heightened and some days I would feel so anxious. It's just very emotional. So that, I think, is the hard part. I mean, I feel fine. I just cry myself to sleep every night. Honestly, I don't know if I'm going to have more kids. I just feel like it's just for safety."

Kourtney first said she was thinking about freezing her eggs during an earlier episode of the reality show when she was talking to her sister Kim Kardashian West.

