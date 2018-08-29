Kourtney Kardashian is single and loving it!

hollywood

The reality star Kourtney Kardashian has zero plans of getting back with Younes Bendjima, just weeks after the split

Kourtney Kardashian

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is newly single and she is fully enjoying this phase of her life. She recently broke up with Younes Bendjima. The reality star has zero plans of getting back with Bendjima, just weeks after the split. Though Kourtney is definitely open to dating again, she is in no rush to settle down with anyone, reported E! Online.

As the mother-of-three is ready to move on, she doesn't want to go back to any of her exes, including the father of her kids Scott Disick. Recently, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star jetted off to Cabo for some much-needed relaxation after some urging on the behalf of her girlfriends, so that they could all enjoy some girls time together. On the vacation, Kourtney was seen in a sexy bikini, taking shots and talking to random people.

According to an insider quoted by E! Online, the 39-year-old star and her ex-boyfriend Scott are "on good terms right now and they have a better understanding of each other's needs and wants when it comes to co-parenting and being in civil friendship."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever