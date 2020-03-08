Kratika Sengar urges parents to allow girls to follow their dreams

Popular television actress Kratika Sengar says that every girl should get the opportunity to follow their dream.

"It's an absolute honour to receive the award and I'm truly humbled for being able to inspire other women. I myself have been inspired by quite a few strong women growing up. And to the young parents today, I would like to request you, to please allow your girls to study and follow their dreams so that tomorrow they can aspire to inspire others."

The actress is known for her performances in shows like "Jhansi Ki Rani", "Punarvivah", "Service Wali Bahu" and "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" to name a few.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever