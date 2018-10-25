Kremlin 'ready' to discuss next Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump date

international

The Kremlin is preparing for a "possible meeting" between the two leaders at an event in Paris on November 11 commemorating the centenary of the end of World War I, Peskov said

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US National security adviser John Bolton during their meeting in the Kremlin. Pic/AFP

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was ready to discuss the possibility of a summit in Washington next year between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump. "Undoubtedly (we are) ready," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after US National Security Advisor John Bolton told Russia's Interfax news agency that such a summit was possible.

He confirmed the issue has been "raised" but that "so far there is no concrete decision on this." The Kremlin is preparing for a "possible meeting" between the two leaders at an event in Paris on November 11 commemorating the centenary of the end of World War I, Peskov said.

11nov

Date Trump and Putin might meet

Putin 'puzzled' by US moves

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, met Bolton on Tuesday on the second day of the latter's visit to Moscow and told him that his government was puzzled by the US' moves, such as withdra-wing from a Cold War-era nuclear arms control pact, which he said were hard to describe as friendly. Putin also alluded to the US coat of arms showing a bald eagle holding a bundle of 13 arrows in one talon and an olive branch with 13 olives in the other and playfully asked Bolton if the eagle had "eaten all the olives".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever