Kremlin rejects 'unfounded accusations', ultimatums
Russia responds to UK accusations that Kremlin was likely behind the attack
Sergei Skripal
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has rejected Britain's "unfounded accusations" and "ultimatums" over the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain. "Moscow does not accept unfounded accusations that are not based on evidence and a language of ultimatums," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We are hoping that common sense will prevail," he said in the Kremlin's first public response to British accusations that Russia was likely behind the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal.
Yulia. File pics
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May's deadline to explain how a Russian former double agent was poisoned in Britain with a highly toxic nerve agent invented by Russia.
May vowed that new laws would be sought to try and prevent future attacks by foreign agents, and that authorities would push for the full use of existing powers to track people suspected of nefarious intent. British communications regulator Ofcom said it could review the licence of the Kremlin-backed RT broadcaster if Russian involvement in the poisoning was proven.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
NATO demands answers from Russia
All 29 NATO countries urged Russia today to answer Britain's questions over the poisoning of an ex-spy in what they called the first ever offensive use of a nerve agent on the alliance's territory. The joint statement by the 29 member countries of the US-led alliance said the attack was a "clear breach of international norms and agreements".
UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats
The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on a former spy in Salisbury, the PM said. Theresa May said the diplomats, who have a week to leave, were identified as "undeclared intelligence officers". She also revoked an invitation to Russia's foreign minister, and said the Royal Family would not attend the Fifa World Cup
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video