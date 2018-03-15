Kremlin rejects 'unfounded accusations', ultimatums

Russia responds to UK accusations that Kremlin was likely behind the attack



Sergei Skripal

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has rejected Britain's "unfounded accusations" and "ultimatums" over the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain. "Moscow does not accept unfounded accusations that are not based on evidence and a language of ultimatums," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are hoping that common sense will prevail," he said in the Kremlin's first public response to British accusations that Russia was likely behind the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal.



Yulia. File pics

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May's deadline to explain how a Russian former double agent was poisoned in Britain with a highly toxic nerve agent invented by Russia.

May vowed that new laws would be sought to try and prevent future attacks by foreign agents, and that authorities would push for the full use of existing powers to track people suspected of nefarious intent. British communications regulator Ofcom said it could review the licence of the Kremlin-backed RT broadcaster if Russian involvement in the poisoning was proven.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever