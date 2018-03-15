Kremlin says US-Russia ties cannot get any worse

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov responds to question about the high-level staff changes in the US administration announced on Tuesday



Dmitry Peskov. File pic

The Kremlin on Wednesday said ties with the US could not get any worse under next Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after the sacking of Rex Tillerson. "It's hardly possible to fall below the floor, so it is unlikely things will get any worse in this regard," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a response to a question about the high-level staff changes in the US administration announced on Tuesday.



Rex Tillerson

Tillerson in his farewell remarks this week warned Washington must do more to respond to Russia's "troubling behaviour and actions."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever