Kressy Singh New Music Video Diamond Ring is directed by Nimesh Bhatt

Published: Jan 23, 2020, 18:20 IST | Partnered Content | Mumbai

Kressy Singh can't contain her excitement as her first music video is finally out

The super talented Kressy Singh can't contain her excitement as her first music video is finally out! Titled Diamond Ring, this super-duper groovy number has Kressy dance Bollywood style.

Take a look at the song:

Sung by Tarannum Mallik, written by Shadab Akhtar and composed by Onkar, Diamond Ring has a club setting with Kressy Singh grooving to the foot-tapping Punjabi-Hindi pop lyrics. The video is directed and choreographed by Nimesh Bhatt.

"Finally the song is out and the initial response to my dance and appearance has been overwhelming! I am thankful to God that my first music video itself is with Zee Music Company Label and their reach and visibility will surely make this number reach out to the masses. I am so happy to work with Nimesh Bhatt Ji who has received three Filmfare Awards as a choreographer," says Kressy.

