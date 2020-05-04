Internet is today one of the most powerful yet important parts of everyone’s lives. One can’t imagine life without it and many have a made their lives with the help of it. Krina Gindra is that name who is a student, a popular blogger, PR in F & B and an influencer Marketer who is inspiring today’s youth with her work. With a dream of creating an identity on her own, she has managed to make a place for herself in the field of management. While many students have been living their lives with a happy-go-lucky attitude, this girl is a multi-tasker who strikes a perfect balance between her studies and her work. That’s what makes her different from today’s youth.

She is currently in her second year and is studying commerce at Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai. Simultaneously she is also preparing for Company Secretary. “It is my parents dream to become a company secretary, so for them , this is something which I can do”, she said while talking about managing multiple things at the same time. She began her professional career at the age of 16 as a blogger and was also an ambassador head at Paisawapas.com. Moreover, she has formerly also worked as a POPxo campus ambassador which saw her interest in becoming an influencer.

Apart from this, she is also a freelancer who has done PR of some popular restaurants of Mumbai including 4 Bro’s Pizza, Zaika, Lume Bar and Kitchen, The Boston Cupcakery among others. Not just this, she is an influencer marketer and is the founder of www.squadk.in – an influencer marketing agency which was formed keeping in mind the budgeting issues faced by the brands.

“The experiences and struggles I faced have been my greatest teachers. I went through a lot of hardships but I never gave up.

There was a time where I literally had no friends but it is said in order to achieve something you gotta loose up many things . As a girl, I was judged for the choice of my occupation. I believe to achieve something, we need to be beaten a bit.”, said the marketing influencer. Krina’s work speaks for herself today as she has collaborated with top brands like Go Airlines, Mg motors , Renault , Nissan , Nestle, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Jewels, Asian Paints, Sunburn Festival and many more. With her work, she has proved many people wrong who once pointed out at her for making a wrong career choice. We wish the young girl the best wishes and we hope that she continues with her good work.

