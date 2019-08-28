Kris Jenner has an 'earthquake bunker'

hollywood

Kris Jenner says she is fully prepared for an earthquake and has all the supplies her family may need, hidden away in a bunker

File image of Kris Jenner. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Reality TV personality Kris Jenner says she is fully prepared for an earthquake, and has all the supplies her family may need, hidden away in a "bunker". "I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water. I practically have a bunker," Kris said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

If an earthquake does strike, Kris says she wants to be remembered for her dedication to being the "best mum" she can be to her children -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Asked what she wants the world to know about her, she said: "That I want to be the best mum that I can be. That I try really hard every day to be a really good mummy."

Kris also said that whilst she doesn't believe perfection exists "in everything", she does always strive "to be perfect" in everything she does.

"I try to achieve and be the best that I can be in just about everything I do, which is a curse. Perfection doesn't exist in everything, but it might exist in an artist's mind or a mother's mind when speaking about her kids and things like that.

"I think generally I try to be perfect. I never quite get there, but it makes me happy to try. It's part of my DNA, I think," she said.

Kris added that she's a "very forgiving person", and doesn't believe in "trying to get back at somebody"

