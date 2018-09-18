Krisha Seth strikes twice for Jamnabai

football

Jamnabhai Narsee International's Krisha Seth takes against CNM High School at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karera

Krisha Seth's twin efforts helped Jamnabai International (Juhu) make a winning start to beat CNM High School (Vile Parle) 2-1 in a Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Girls' U-16 Division-II league match at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The spearhead of the Jamnabai attack Krisha, 14, after picking up Pooja Gupta's pass, controlled the ball before firing in a left-footer for the first goal in the seventh minute. CNM cancelled out the lead when Natasha Bhansali scored four minutes later.

Krisha, who received good backing from Pooja and skipper Kyra Sabharwal, scored the winner in the 22nd minute. Jamnabai coach Meenakshi Agarwal though was unhappy with the team's performance. "The girls seemed over-confident today. We must fare better in the remaining games," she said. Meanwhile, in a boys U-16 Div IV match in Parel, Narayana ET (Borivli) beat Panbai 1-0 with the lone goal scored by Vedant Sawant.

