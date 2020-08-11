Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Television actors share their fond memories of the festival

Janmashtami, a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. It is believed that lord Vishnu reincarnated in the form of lord Krishna on the auspicious day of Janmashtami.

Significance of Janmashtami festival:

The historical background of the birth of lord Krishna depicts the significance of this Hindu festival. Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day of Hindu lunar month.



Illustration: Atul Jain

Janmashtami in Mumbai is celebrated by colourful 'dahi handi' events, which sees enthusiastic participation by youngsters in Mumbai and other parts of the state. The dahi handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in Maharashtra, where youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk and suspended in mid-air, and break it. Celebrities are invited to Dahi Handi pandals to pull the crowd in their dahi handi events. This year, amid Coronavirus pandemic, the Janmashtami festival will be celebrated quietly, in order to avoid social gathering.

Just like you and me, celebrities are all excited to welcome Lord Krishna home and celebrate the festival with great fervour with their family at home.



Sneha Wagh

Recalling a fond childhood memory, Anjani Mata (Sneha Wagh), &TV's Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shares, "Janmashtami holds an important place in my life as I have always loved Lord Krishna. I must be four or five years old and was in a mela on Janamashtami when I saw a boy as old as me, dressed as Lord Krishna, which made me love the Lord even more. As while growing up, I started reading a lot on him and his teachings that helped me a lot to overcome hurdles and left a positive impact. Wishing all the little Krishna's and their family a very Happy and Prosperous Janmashtami this year!"



Kamna Pathak

Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), &TV's Happu Ko Ultan Paltan shares, "An individual beliefs make them kind of person they become. By instilling positive thoughts in our everyday life, aids in staying optimistic always. The teachings of Lord Krishna were ahead of its time and holds relevance even today. He had the perfect balance of mind and heart. While I will miss devouring kheer, made by mom during festivities, and also one of my most favourite, I wish this Janamashtami brings sweetness and kindness into everyone's life."



Rohitashv Gaur

Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur), &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "Lord Krishna is the destroyer of evil, Janmashtami marks the presence of good and destruction of all that is evil. As a child, I used to always dress up as Nanha Kanha and used to look forward to this festival eagerly. Given the pandemic, we will be doing the puja and the food preparations at home. My only wish for everyone is that this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bring happiness and peace in everyone's life."



Gracy Singh

Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh), &TV's Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein shares, "We will be doing a simple puja at home, nothing grand as such. I wish all Lord Krishna devotees a happy Janmashtami. It is a festival of fun and frolic, which also teaches us that we should always fight against the wrong. I wish everyone all the blessings of the almighty to bring joy, prosperity, and happiness in your life."



Sarika Bahroliya

Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya), &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari shares, "Back home in Gwalior, my mother used to take us to Lord Krishna temple to offer prayers until it eventually became a ritual. I often watched Dahi-Handi from my window and enjoyed the energetic Bollywood numbers which played on speakers. The day would not be complete without the delicious food platter prepared by mom. I will surely miss being with my family during this Janmashtami."

Karam Rajpal

Guddu (Karam Rajpal), &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari shares, "It will be quiet celebrations at home with family. The fervour of Dahi-Handi will be missed because of the pandemic. Hence, we have decided to do a small function at home. We will be celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight, followed by the puja and offering special preparation like Panjiri, Kheer, Maakhan Mishri etc. My only wish this year is that may Lord Krishna take away everyone's tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give all the love, peace and happiness."



Yogesh Tripathi

Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "Every year during Janmashtami we prepare a small cradle for Lord Krishna and decorate it with flowers and ornaments. Sweet delicacies like Makhan Mishri, Kheer, Meethi Mathri and Gujiya are made as an offering to Nanhe Kanha as prasad after which the family relish these delicacies together. Earlier, my son, Dishu, used to dress up as Kanhna and used to enjoy all the attention and the treats prepared at home."

Other celebrities who shared their teachings of Lord Krishna:



Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria: For me, 'karm kiye ja phal ki chinta na kar' is an all-time favourite and yet relevant as the only thing in your hand is the process and not the fruit. Lord Krishna was ahead of his times. He is alive in Geeta. His teachings are forever relevant.

Kettan Singh: I follow Lord Krishna. I feel connected and used to go to Mathura and used to do parikrama. He followed 'Manav Dharm' (Humanity as a religion) of sticking with what is right in terms of humanity. Mahabharat was a fight of right and wrong. He always said there is nothing bigger than work. Lord Krishna respected women always and he was not a flirt but very kind-hearted toward women. Visiting Mathura is always on my list. I feel Lord Krishna's essence when I visit Mathura. Lord Krishna was human God and real.



Angad Hasija

Angad Hasija: Every teaching of Lord Krishna holds true even today. What I like the most is 'karmanya vadhikaraste ma faleshu kadaachana', which means that we have a right to perform our prescribed duty but we are not entitled to the fruits of actions. So, we should keep doing our Karma. In the entertainment industry, we say the show must go on. We must work and constantly and results will always be good eventually.



Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin: For one who has conquered his mind, his mind is his best friend. But for the one who has failed to do so, his mind is his greatest enemy. I meditate regularly. Lord Krishna's words of wisdom are contemporary and people of all generations can relate with them. Krishna was the first one to teach us the value of Karm and Karma. What goes around comes around is a reality.



Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra: There are three gates to the self-destructive hell: lust, anger and greed. This still holds in modern times. Lord Krishna has left his inner richness in our hearts and minds. I feel very peaceful when I think of Lord Krishna.

Amit Sarin: I don't practice idol worship but I have been following Satsangs with the teaching of Geeta. The teachings of Lord Krishna is a philosophy that centres around the meaning and explanation of each aspect of a person's life through the discourse on work ethics, devotion, education, service, charity. The Geeta teaches us the goal of life's journey and also of various stages of the journey. It also teaches one how to counter problems and challenges of life and also how to be preventive about various crises and emergencies of life. Geeta Satsang has been life-changing for me. It guides and covers all aspect of life that's. It has been guiding us for centuries yet so relevant in today's time.

Shashank Vyas: A man is made by his belief, as he believes so he will become. If we have positive thoughts, we will become positive. Lord Krishna teachings are practical and Geeta Saar and Karma theory is a reality. It is a coincidence my mother name is Geeta and people often call me Kanhaiya. Lord Krishna was a perfect balance of mind and heart.



Rishina Khandari

Rishina Kandhari: Those who live by the divine laws without complaining, firmly established in the faith, are released from karma. Those who violate these laws, criticizing and complaining, are utterly deluded and are the cause of their suffering. Lord Krishna spoke truth perfectly and I can relate to his philosophies as they were practical and are useful in today's times too.

Aniruddh Dave: If you perform the sacrifice of doing your duty, you do not have to do anything else. Devoted to duty, man attains perfection. Lord Krishna knew what he spoke, thought and practised. We as human beings can surely practically follow and do what he taught. Lord Krishna teachings have depth.



Vikas Sethi

Vikas Sethi: There are two ways of passing from this world – one in light and one in darkness. When one passes in light, he does not come back; but when one passes in darkness, he returns. I have seen struggle but have also learnt that this too shall pass and I believe in the power of good intention always.

