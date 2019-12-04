Krishna Menon Academy stuns Rizvi Springfield in Harris Shield

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Inter-school stalwarts Rizvi Springfield High School were stunned by VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivili) in the Harris Shield cricket tournament on Tuesday and thus failed to qualify for the Elite league.

Batting first, the former champions were restricted to 166 with Siddhant Rai top-scoring with 69. VK Krishna Menon's Khush Yadav (3-40) and Satyam Yadav (4-23) were the wreckers-in-chief before Prem Singh (39*) and Shaswat Kapoor (41) starred with the bat to ensure a five-wicket win for VK Krishna Menon Academy.

Bosco win big

Meanwhile, Don Bosco (Matunga) did well to put up 265-8 with Ayush Sawant (85), Bhushan Sawant (35), Sudesh Pednekar (38) being the principal scorers against Fatima HS. Medium pacer Harsh Mendon and left-arm spinner Chris D'Britto then helped dismiss the opposition for 51 at Oval Maidan.

Anuj too good

An all-round effort from Anuj Giri played a lead role in Bombay Scottish beating St Stanislaus. He top-scored with 58 for Scottish, who then bowled out St Stanislaus for 114 with Anuj claiming seven wickets in a 43-run win.

