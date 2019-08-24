Krishna on canvas

festivals

This Janmashtami, we bring you the choicest artworks from the collections of CSMVS and Dr Bhau Daji Lad museums, which depict Lord Krishna's childhood and adolescent years

Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Krishna explaining the importance of trees to gopas

This illustration from the Bhagavata Purana depicts one of the childhood exploits of Krishna. This painting is exclusive as the artist depicts Krishna’s conversation on the importance of trees; a relevant topic even today.

Raja Sansarchand celebrating the festival of Janmashtami



Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Pahari, Kangra c. 1795 CE.

Vasudev carrying child Krishna across the river

Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Rajasthani school

Cup with a figure of Vasudev carrying child Krishna to safety



Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Cast bronze Sir Ratan Tata Art Collection

Pahadi Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection Krishna killing Bakasura late 19th – early 20th century

Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection Krishna killing Aghasura late 19th – early 20th century Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection Krishna sharing butter with playmates late 19th – early 20th century

Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection Krishna's birthday celebrations late 19th – early 20th century

