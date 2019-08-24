Krishna on canvas
This Janmashtami, we bring you the choicest artworks from the collections of CSMVS and Dr Bhau Daji Lad museums, which depict Lord Krishna's childhood and adolescent years
Krishna explaining the importance of trees to gopas
This illustration from the Bhagavata Purana depicts one of the childhood exploits of Krishna. This painting is exclusive as the artist depicts Krishna’s conversation on the importance of trees; a relevant topic even today.
Raja Sansarchand celebrating the festival of Janmashtami
Pahari, Kangra c. 1795 CE.
Vasudev carrying child Krishna across the river
Cup with a figure of Vasudev carrying child Krishna to safety
Cast bronze Sir Ratan Tata Art Collection
Pahadi Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection
Krishna killing Bakasura
late 19th – early 20th century
Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection
Krishna killing Aghasura
late 19th – early 20th century
Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection
Krishna sharing butter with playmates
late 19th – early 20th century
Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection
Krishna's birthday celebrations
late 19th – early 20th century
