Krishna on canvas

Updated: Aug 24, 2019, 14:57 IST | Snigdha Hasan

This Janmashtami, we bring you the choicest artworks from the collections of CSMVS and Dr Bhau Daji Lad museums, which depict Lord Krishna's childhood and adolescent years

Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Krishna explaining the importance of trees to gopas 

This illustration from the Bhagavata Purana depicts one of the childhood exploits of Krishna. This painting is exclusive as the artist depicts Krishna’s conversation on the importance of trees; a relevant topic even today.

Raja Sansarchand celebrating the festival of Janmashtami

Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Pahari, Kangra c. 1795 CE.

Vasudev carrying child Krishna across the river

Krishna VasudevaTrustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Rajasthani school
 

Cup with a figure of Vasudev carrying child Krishna to safety

Trustees, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Cast bronze Sir Ratan Tata Art Collection

Pahadi Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection

Krishna killing Bakasura

late 19th – early 20th century

Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection

Krishna killing Aghasura

late 19th – early 20th century

 Krishna butterKangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection

Krishna sharing butter with playmates

late 19th – early 20th century

Kangra miniatures from Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum's collection

Krishna's birthday celebrations

late 19th – early 20th century

