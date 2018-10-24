Bajrang Punia dedicates silver medal to people who died in Amritsar train accident

other-sports

On Dusshera, a passing train plowed through revellers who had gathered at the rail tracks at Joda Phatak in Amritsar to watch the burning of Ravan's effigy. Around 60 plus people were killed and almost 143 injured

Bajrang Punia

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who etched his name in the history books after winning silver to become the first Indian wrestler to win two medals at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, has dedicated his medal to the many who died in a train accident at Amritsar recently.

Yesterday, Punia tweeted: "I want to dedicate this silver medal at World Wrestling Championships to the people died in the tragic Amritsar train accident. My deep condolences to their families."

