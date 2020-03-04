Watch Video: Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams take their shiny new Lamborghini for a spin!

Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams have been creating quite the storm with their lovey-dovey pictures and PDA on social media. Krishna, who is Tiger Shroff's sister, and Eban, Tiger's friend, started dating a while ago and have been inseparable since then. So much so that Eban even calls Krishna 'wifey' on social media!

Now, Krishna Shroff has shared videos and photos on Instagram that show her and Eban Hyams taking a ride in a spanking yellow Lamborghini. Captioning the post as 'My ride or die', Krishna shared a video and photos of herself and Eban with the sleek car.

View this post on Instagram My ride or die. âÂÂ¡ï¸ÂÂ @ebanhyams @lamborghini A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onMar 2, 2020 at 2:04am PST

Doesn't the car look stunning? Krishna Shroff can be seen wearing a black tank top with a black mini skirt and looking absolutely fit and stylish. Eban, too, can be seen in black.

Krishna and Eban first met when the former was catching up with a friend of Eban's, and ended up chatting with Eban himself. Talking about how her family has approved her relationship with him, Krishna shared in an interview, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now."

