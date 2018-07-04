Krishna Shroff dons hot bikini, flaunts colourful tattoo

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is currently vacaying in Thailand with her troupe, and the pictures shared by her are breathtakingly beautiful

Krishna Shroff. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kishushroff

Krishna Shroff is currently in Thailand and enjoying her vacation with her troupe. The star kid recently posted a one of her photos from Phi Phi Island, soaking up the sun and having a gala time with her pals. In the photo, Jackie Shroff's daughter is seen relaxing with her friend on the beach, sipping on some drink.

Tiger Shroff's darling sister is a social media diva and shares many photos and quotes on Instagram. The recent photo from has caught is quite stunning and her tattoo can't be missed. Not only this, there are several other photos that Krishna has shared from her luxurious trip to Thailand trip that will surely give you travel goals!

Like brother Tiger Shroff, Krishna too is a fitness enthusiast, which is evident from her photos. She flaunts her toned body in most of her pictures. Krishna is also often spotted with her brother Tiger on outings. Jackie Shroff's daughter is always geared up to watch Tiger Shroff's films. The Baaghi 2 actor has time and again said that his mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister are his biggest support system.

Krishna Shroff, who is known for her bold and outspoken demeanour, keeps sharing pictures of herself that sometimes make her a target of online trolls.

