Krishna Shroff glows in pink beach wear, see photo

Krishna Shroff is making the summer hotter with her sensuous photos

Krishna Shroff is a social media celebrity in her own right. The diva shares photos of her travel outings and keeps in constant touch with her followers through the photo-sharing medium. She posts exotic pictures of herself on Instagram. Jackie Shroff's daughter has yet again posted a beautiful photo of hers in a pretty pink bra top. With her sunglasses on, a subtle dash of pink lip tint and curls let loose, she looked refreshing.

Krishna Shroff's Instagram photos have always created quite a buzz! In 2015, Krishna Shroff's topless snaps went viral on social networking sites. She had put them up on Instagram and confirmed that they were not morphed.

Like brother Tiger Shroff, the star kid is also a fitness enthusiast, which is evident from her photos. She flaunts her toned body in most of her pictures.

Krishna and family, which consist of dad Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and brother, Tiger Shroff share a close-knit bond. She is often spotted with her brother for outings. Jackie Shroff's princess always looks forward to watching Tiger's films. The Baaghi 2 actor has time and again said that his mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister are his biggest support system.

The little lady is known for her bold and outspoken demeanour keeps sharing pictures of herself that make her the target of online trolls. However, Tiger rushes to his sister's aid each time. Isn't that sweet?

