Krishna Shroff shares pictures with boyfriend; brother Tiger trolls her

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is dating a professional basketball player named Eban Hyams. Krishna leaves no stone unturned to express her love for her beau and keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures of them together on Instagram.

Recently, she shared a series of pictures on her social media handle in which she is seen chilling in the pool with Eban. Krishna is sizzling in her black bikini showing off her perfectly toned and tattooed body. She shared the picture with the caption, "Nirvana state of mind".

The star kid then shared pictures in which she is basking in the sun with Eban by her side. Through this post, she also expressed her love and affection for her boyfriend with a thoughtful caption. The caption on Krishna's post reads, "Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. @ebanhyams (sic)."

But the real fun began when her brother Tiger Shroff showed off his humorous side. Just like any brother, the War actor wrote in the comments section, "Eban... poor guy"

Doesn't this remind you of the fun banter you have with your siblings?

On the work front, Tiger was last seen having a face-off with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's War. The high-octane action entertainer became the highest-grossing film of the year minting Rs 317 crore at the box office.

Tiger is now busy shooting for Baaghi 3, which reunites him with Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to release on March 6, 2020.

