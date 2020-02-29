Krishna Shroff's lovey-dovey picture with boyfriend Eban Adams will melt your heart

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is dating a professional basketball player named Eban Hyams. Krishna leaves no stone unturned to express her love for her beau and keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures of them together on Instagram.

Recently, she shared a beautiful picture with her boyfriend on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the lovebirds can be seen stealing a kiss on a visit to the aquarium. Krishna sizzled in a white crop top and black pants, while Eban opted for a casual look. Sharing the picture, Krishna wrote, "My favourite fish in the sea."

View this post on Instagram My favourite fish in the sea. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onFeb 28, 2020 at 1:23am PST

Earlier, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Krishna took to Instagram to share a few loved-up photos with her beau. She wrote, "Grateful for you everyday, E. @ebanhyams"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onFeb 13, 2020 at 4:04pm PST

Don't Krishna and Eban look amazing together?

Krishna and Eban apparently met when the former was catching up with a friend of his, and ended up chatting with Eban himself. Talking about how her family has taken to her relationship, Krishna shared in an interview, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now."

Professionally, Eban is interested in films, sports, and making his own music, including rap and R&B. He has worked on projects in Los Angeles and Australia. When asked if they're planning to get hitched anytime soon, Krishna says that they're enjoying each other's company at the moment for now.

