Krishna Shroff's 'then and now' transformation is amazing; check it out!

What if we told you that Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, wasn't as fit as we know her to be now? And no, we're not making this up. The fitness freak shared this fact with her social media followers herself!

Recently, during an Instagram chat session, when one Insta user asked her to share her transformation pictures, Krishna Shroff didn't shy away from doing so. She shared a photo of herself from when she was a shaggy-haired 15-year-old in her school uniform.

Krishna Shroff's transformation has surely been amazing, hasn't it? When another Instagram user asked her how she manages to look fit all the time, Krishna said, "Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I've made it this far."

Both Krishna and brother Tiger are huge on fitness and have physiques to die for. Once, in an interview with IANS, Krishna had shared that she was inspired by Tiger Shroff when it comes to keeping fit. She said, "I actually love working out with him. We both share the same passion about fitness. I find my motivation through him. He is one of my biggest inspirations since we were kids. I always strive to be as good as him. If you are living with him every day and you don't feel inspired and motivated then there is something wrong with you."

