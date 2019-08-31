Kristen Stewart not afraid to voice her political beliefs

hollywood

The actress's comment came in the wake of a question from the media whether film actors at all need to involve themselves in politics and political causes

File image of Kristen Stewart. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart says she is not afraid of anyone when it comes to voicing her political beliefs publicly. "It's not hard for me to wear my politics. It shows up in the work I do… (and) in conversations that I have. I like that interaction. I'm so lucky to have it!" Stewart said at the press conference of her new film, "Seberg" at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, according to a "Variety" report.

Seberg is a political thriller directed by Benedict Andrews that narrates the story of iconic actress Jean Seberg, best recalled for her classic performance in Jean-Luc Godard's arthouse gem, "Breathless." Seberg's supporting the Black Panther Party and her closeness to civil rights activist Hakim Jamal, saw the FBI illegally put her under their surveillance program.

Stewart, who plays Jean Seberg in the film, is also known for her outspokenness. In 2017, she declared she is bisexual.

