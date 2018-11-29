Kristen Stewart to star in rom-com Happiest Season

hollywood

Happiest Season story is set during an annual family holiday party where a young woman plans to propose to her girlfriend

Kristen Stewart. Pic/AFP

Kristen Stewart is all set to play one of the two leads in LGBTQ romantic comedy Happiest Season. According to Variety, the film will be directed by Clea DuVall, who also developed the script along with Mary Holland.

The story is set during an annual family holiday party where a young woman plans to propose to her girlfriend. The plan gets an unexpected twist when the woman finds out her partner hasn't come out as gay to her conservative parents.

The project hails from TriStar Pictures, with Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi overseeing it for the studio. Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Jaclyn Huntling will be handling the production. Stewart will be next seen in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot.

