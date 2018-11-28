Kristen Stewart to star in same-sex couple comedy film?

hollywood

Stewart's past credits include Twilight, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, American Ultra, Equals, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is in talks to join the cast of same-sex couple comedy 'Happiest Season'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, scripted by Mary Holland, the TriStar Pictures' film will be directed by Clea DuVall. Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Jaclyn Huntling will be handling the production.

Stewart's past credits include Twilight, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, American Ultra, Equals, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

The 28-year-old has a couple of other exciting projects lined up, including the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot, where Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will portray the three Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, and Benedict Andrews directorial 'Against All Enemies'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever