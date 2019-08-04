Kristen Stewart: Was frustrated with the celebrity obsessed culture post Twilight

hollywood

Kristen Stewart will next star in "Charlie's Angel" reboot, alongside Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Stewart will also feature in "Seberg", a film about the French New Wave darling and "Breathless" star, Jean Seberg.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has said that she used to get "frustrated" when people would misunderstand her during her "Twilight" days. Stewart brokeout along with actor Robert Pattinson with 2008 film "Twilight" which she followed up with subsequent sequels over the next five years. During that time, the 29-year-old actor said people thought that she was running after stardom.

"I used to be really frustrated that because I didn't leap willingly into being at the centre of a certain amount of attention, that it seemed like I was an a**hole. I am in no way rebellious. I am in no way contrarian. I just want people to like me," Stewart told Vanity Fair. Post the "Twilight" movies, Stewart started focusing on smaller, independent films which resulted in some of her most critically-acclaimed works like Olivier Assayas' "Personal Shopper" and Kelly Reichardt's "Certain Women".

"It gave me a chance to not weigh something down. It was so much bigger than me. My baggage was so minuscule in comparison to what (Reichardt's and Assayas') story lines are, as filmmakers. "I was finally given a chance to be looked at, not as this thing in this celebrity-obsessed culture that was like, 'Oh, that's the girl from Twilight'," Stewart said.

The actor will next star in "Charlie's Angel" reboot, alongside Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Stewart will also feature in "Seberg", a film about the French New Wave darling and "Breathless" star, Jean Seberg.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates