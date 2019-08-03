Search

Kristina Mladenovic 'lucky' to have David Thiem

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 18:27 IST | A correspondent

Kristina says she is lucky and fortunate with her relationship

Kristina Mladenovic 'lucky' to have David Thiem
Kristina Mladenovic

Tennis star Kristina Mladenovic says she considers herself lucky to have two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem as her boyfriend.

"I am very lucky and fortunate with my relationship. Obviously, in many ways it helps to have a person that understands your job and sacrifices and accepts your job as a woman. It's not easy every day but there are also difficulties because you have to stay apart from your partner but I think the understanding and the love are more powerful and the respect is amazing so I am the luckiest," the French star told Tennis Atlantic.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tennis newssports news

Is this Virat Kohli's Team India or a Sooraj Barjatya movie?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK