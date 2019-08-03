Kristina Mladenovic 'lucky' to have David Thiem

tennis

Kristina says she is lucky and fortunate with her relationship

Kristina Mladenovic

Tennis star Kristina Mladenovic says she considers herself lucky to have two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem as her boyfriend.

"I am very lucky and fortunate with my relationship. Obviously, in many ways it helps to have a person that understands your job and sacrifices and accepts your job as a woman. It's not easy every day but there are also difficulties because you have to stay apart from your partner but I think the understanding and the love are more powerful and the respect is amazing so I am the luckiest," the French star told Tennis Atlantic.

