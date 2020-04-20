Kriti Kharbanda achieves a huge milestone, crosses 6 million followers on Instagram!

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is currently in a happy space. Her last two films Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti have both done well and she has a few interesting projects lined up this year. The diva who is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood is also a fashionista who slays with every look.

Recently the actress crossed 6 million followers on Instagram and she thanked all her fans for the abundance of love they have been showering upon her.

Kharbanda has come a long way in Bollywood and has made a name for herself in the industry. The actress who rules millions of hearts has always been open about her life on social media, treating her fans with insights into her personal life, images of her stunning looks and unseen BTS pictures/videos from her work projects. Her fans have always loved how real she is and have supported her throughout her journey. Even during this unfortunate lockdown period, Kriti has been spreading happiness to her fans by posting positive pictures & keeping them updated about her life at home.

The social media sensation took to her account to celebrate the milestone achievement of crossing 6 million followers and shared an overjoyed picture with her Insta family quoting, "My #6million #instafam got me like. Thank you for making me #instafamous. I love you guys to the moon n back" home." (sic). Have a look right here:

