Kriti Kharbanda finds it challenging to learn Gujarati for YPD 3

Kriti Kharbanda, who essays the role of a Gujarati girl in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, says it was a challenge for her to learn the language



Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who essays the role of a Gujarati girl in "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", says it was a challenge for her to learn the language. "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" is the third installment of "Yamla Pagla Deewana" (YPD) franchise, starring the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby.

For this film, Kriti wants to ace the Gujarati accent and she has hired the services of a diction coach. "I am training under a language coach to not only get the dialect right, but also to master the accent and a few popular Gujarati catchphrases. It has been challenging and exciting so far.

"This film is very close to my heart. I have directed all my energies into it and I hope that shows on screen," the 29-year-old actor said in a statement. The film is being directed by Navaniat Singh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever