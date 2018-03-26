Kriti Kharbanda finds it challenging to learn Gujarati for YPD 3

Mar 26, 2018, 08:22 IST | PTI

Kriti Kharbanda, who essays the role of a Gujarati girl in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, says it was a challenge for her to learn the language

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who essays the role of a Gujarati girl in "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", says it was a challenge for her to learn the language. "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" is the third installment of "Yamla Pagla Deewana" (YPD) franchise, starring the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby.

For this film, Kriti wants to ace the Gujarati accent and she has hired the services of a diction coach. "I am training under a language coach to not only get the dialect right, but also to master the accent and a few popular Gujarati catchphrases. It has been challenging and exciting so far.

"This film is very close to my heart. I have directed all my energies into it and I hope that shows on screen," the 29-year-old actor said in a statement. The film is being directed by Navaniat Singh.

