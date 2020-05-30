Kriti Kharbanda gorges on cheese sandwich by her 'kinda man' Pulkit Samrat

Actress Kriti Kharbanda's "kinda" man Pulkit Samrat treated her with her "kinda cheese sandwich". Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her cheese sandwich. "My kinda cheese sandwich by my kinda man @pulkitsamrat. He made sure his queen got her crown," she captioned the image.

Pulkit took to the comment section and wrote: "Mehnat!" On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti", which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) onMay 28, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish". The film is slated to release next year.

