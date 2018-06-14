Kriti Kharbanda: Much to learn from Housefull 4 cast

Kriti Kharbanda on joining Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4

Kriti Kharbanda and Akshay Kumar

The latest addition to Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull franchise, Kriti Kharbanda says working with an ensemble cast will serve as a learning experience. The actor will feature alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Pandey, among other stars in this fourth instalment.

Kriti Kharbanda tells mid-day, "Working with an ensemble cast will be a learning experience, and fun. Never before have I worked with so many actors together. Housefull is among the most successful comedy franchises in Bollywood. With this film being based on reincarnation, the story is one I have never heard before. I am excited about being part of it," says Kharbanda, evidently ecstatic to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan.

Also Read: No bungalow, Goa condo for Shraddha Kapoor's mom!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates