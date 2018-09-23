Search

Kriti Kharbanda shares screen space with Ranveer Singh

Sep 23, 2018, 15:01 IST | IANS

Kriti Kharbanda who was seen on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana : Phir Se, will now share the frame with actor Ranveer Singh

Kriti Kharbanda shares screen space with Ranveer Singh
Kriti Kharbanda

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was seen on the big screen in "Yamla Pagla Deewana : Phir Se", will now share the frame with actor Ranveer Singh -- but for an ad commercial. Kriti will feature with Ranveer in an advertisement commercial for paint brand Kansai Nerolac. They shot for the commercial recently at a suburban studio.

"It's an honour to be part of such a prestigious brand that has existed for decades now and considered as the leader in their segment. It was a great opportunity to share the screen space with Ranveer and I had a whale of a time shooting with him for the commercial," Kriti said in a statement issued on her behalf.

The actress has earlier been seen in films like "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" and Guest in London". Her next movie is Sajid Nadiadwala's multi-starrer comedy franchise movie "Housefull 4".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

kriti kharbandabollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

After Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji avatar, Raza Murad shares his 'Padmavati' look

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK