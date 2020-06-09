Kriti Kharbanda tweets in remembrance of Chirru co-star Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kriti Kharbanda is mourning the loss of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 39. The two had teamed up in the romantic drama Chirru (2010).

"My first Kannada co-star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can't believe you've left us. My heart aches," she tweeted.

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru! â¤ï¸ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Reportedly, Sarja's actor wife Meghana Raj is pregnant. On Monday, Kharbanda wrote that she "still can't come to terms with it. My heart goes out to Meghana, family, friends and fans. I hope they find the strength to cope with the loss."

I woke up this morning hoping it was a dream. Still can’t come to terms with it. My heart goes out to Meghana, Dhruva, the family, the friends, the fans. I hope they find the strength to cope with this loss. ð#RIPChiru — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 8, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a private hospital in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest, on Sunday, June 7. He was 39. "Sarja was brought to our hospital (Apollo Specialty) around 3.30 p.m. in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and was declared dead by the doctors," the official told IANS.

