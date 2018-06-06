Kriti Kharbanda's on a roll, literally!

Kriti Kharbanda set to train in gymnastics as part of an action sequence in Deols' Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se



Having last featured in the romantic comedy, Veerey Ki Wedding (2017), Kriti Kharbanda is set to dive headlong into another, the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Interestingly, she will be seen testing her physical abilities in the comic caper.

mid-day has it that a high-octane action sequence in the Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer will demand that she pull off front and back flips, for which, Kriti Kharbanda will undergo gymnastics training. A source informs that this venture will mark her debut in action on reel. "Kriti wants to leave no stone unturned to make her character look convincing. There is lot of action in the movie, which will need her to train in gymnastics, apart from physical combat methods."

Well abreast with her weaknesses, the actor already knows what it is that will demand her attention. "Firstly, I need to increase my stamina in order to execute front and back flips. Since the way one lands is important in gymnastics, I'm also practising yoga to increase core strength. Sequences like these can take a toll on your mental health, which is why it's important to include yoga in your workout. Besides, it increases flexibility. Being a beginner, I will need to spend more hours in the gym, starting off with the basics, and practising movements perfectly."

