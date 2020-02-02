Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon establish some major sibling goals, find out how!

The Sanon sisters (Kriti and Nupur) believe in doing everything together. They were spotted at the office of the talent agency that manages Kriti. It won't be a surprise to hear that Nupur's work is also being looked after by them. With Nupur also interested in Bollywood, it is a matter of time before they share a common team. Nupur has been doing the rounds of casting agencies. Buzz is that she is all set for her big launch.

A fan club of Nupur Sanon even posted a picture where both the Sanons could be seen together and looked radiant in their respective pink outfits.

Take a look:

First of all, credit must be given to Kriti for going all out and helping her sister if she's indeed looking to establish her foothold in Bollywood. She recently starred with Akshay Kumar in the music video, Filhall, which received a tremendous amount of love on the Internet, and now get ready for Filhall 2.

Rumours in the grapevine suggest that Nupur might be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, however, nothing has been finalised yet. The film is all set to release on April 2, 2021. Kriti, on the other hand, who just did Housefull 4 with Kumar will be reuniting with him in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, all set for a Republic Day 2021 release.

Sanon is also doing Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi and a thriller with Rahul Dholakia. Fun fact: Sanon was also the first choice for Kumar's Singh Is Bliing, which she, unfortunately, had to turn down due to Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.

