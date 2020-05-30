Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur light up Instagram with their cute banter

Siblings make life much more fun and enjoyable, don't you think? They irritate you, hijack your favourite clothes, complain about you to your parents... but they also care for you, support you, and love you no matter what.

Recently, the Sanon sisters' comradeship is what we really enjoyed and it was something that made us miss our siblings a little more.

Kriti Sanon uploaded a lovely photo with thoughtful poetry as a caption and Nupur added a fun element to it by commenting, "When you finally realise that the soulmate you have been looking for could potentially be your sibling!! MEH..."

The comment left us in splits and we do appreciate Nupur's sense of humour. The Sanon sisters gave us insights into their strong bond when we saw Nupur giving Kriti a hair cut during the lockdown. We hope to see more of their more and more of their fun videos and pictures.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news