Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in and Ajay Devgn-Kajol out

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are endorsing a range of appliances, which earlier featured Ajay Devgn and Kajol as brand ambassadors



Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput

Rumoured lovebirds Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput have landed a joint ad deal. The duo is endorsing a range of appliances, which earlier featured Ajay Devgn and Kajol as brand ambassadors. The decision to get Kriti and Sushant on board was to help increase the brand's appeal among the youth. SSR says as he and Kriti belong to an engineering background, they appreciate such products better. It's got nothing to do with the moolah?



Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput just wrapped up Son Chiriya which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala in Punjab along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat.

Also read: It's a wrap for Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Son Chiriya

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates