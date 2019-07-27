Kriti Sanon celebrates birthday with Mukesh Chhabra and Nupur Sanon

bollywood

Kriti Sanon celebrates her 29th birthday on Saturday, July 27. Sister Nupur Sanon and casting director Mukesh Chhabra surprised the actor with cake and gifts.

Nupur Sanon shared these pictures of Kriti Sanon cutting the cake on her Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday a day after the release of her film, Arjun Patiala. The actress celebrates her 29th birthday on July 27, Saturday. She was surprised by her sister Nupur Sanon and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. They greeted Kriti with cakes, flowers, and gifts.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon added two videos from the intimate birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. In the video, Kriti was seen in a red pullover with her hair let loose. It also had the caption: "Happy Birthday Love", all in caps with two blue heart emoticons. The other video had the caption: "Khush reh tu bas" (just stay happy)

As Kriti cut the cake, Nupur was heard singing the birthday song melodiously. She was singing, "Happy Birthday Kritzu." After cutting the cake, Kriti fed the cake to Nupur and Mukesh Chhabra. The casting director also took to his Instagram account to wish her. He made a collage out of Kriti's pictures with him and shared it on his social media account. Mukesh also wrote a special caption for Kriti. "Happy Birthday @kritisanon I hope this birthday brings you as much joy as you bring to all of us. You are a wonderful and pure soul. Stay the same always and keep feeding me Rajma chawal okay life long ?? I love you. Lots of Love your bhai, nazar na lage (sic)"

On the very same post, actor-comedian Sunil Grover also wished the Dilwale actress. Known for his humour, Sunil wrote: "Happy birthday @kritisanon happy ji happy!! Bahot bahot Happy!! (sic)"

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon also shared her birthday plans. The Raabta actress feels that birthdays are "overrated". She said that she prefers sitting at home and celebrate the day with family rather than partying outside. "Last year, I threw my first filmi bash on my birthday, but that was an exception. Dinesh Vijan's (producer-director) birthday is a day before mine, so we celebrated it together. But I am more of a pyjama party person. I like to chill at home with close friends and family, rather than go clubbing," said Kriti.

In the same interview to the website, Kriti had mentioned that she has a whisk of sister Nupur planning a surprise for her. "I have told my family to not do anything, but I am aware that my sister (Nupur) and friends are planning some surprise for me, I think it's a get-together," told the 29-year-old.

Just a few days ago, Kriti also walked the ramp at the India Couture Week in New Delhi.

