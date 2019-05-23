Kriti Sanon completes 5 years in Bollywood; celebrates 'Heroine-panti'

bollywood

Kriti Sanon has completed five years in the film industry today, and she took to Instagram to celebrate her very first Hindi movie - Heropanti - with sweet posts

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. Pic/instagram.com/kritisanon

Kriti Sanon is in a chipper mood today, and why not? The Heropanti actress has completed five years in the industry and started her Hindi film career with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Incidentally, Tiger, too, completes five years in the industry today with the film.

Kriti took to Instagram to commemorate this big day in her life. She shared a picture with co-star Tiger Shroff and captioned it, "We started out together.. in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world..I saw his hardwork, his discipline and passion and i knew he’s gonna blow people’s minds away! You’ll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tiggyyy! @tigerjackieshroff i feel so so happy seeing you fly higher and higher(literally too!) Happy 5year Anniversary lol.. i feel its time for Heropanti2 .. What say? (sic)"

Tiger Shroff commented with a sweet comment on Kriti's post. He wrote, "Kriti! we have to make this happen again."

Kriti Sanon also reposted a video from her fan page that showed the actress in various fun moments over the years; the video also had scenes from her many films.

Kriti shared scores of throwback pictures expressing her gratitude and thanking all the people involved in the film.

"I cannot thank you enough Sajid sir & Warda Khan Nadiadwala (bhabs) for giving me the best opportunity ever and for treating me like a bachcha, for guiding me through and for all the love and pampering ..love you both![?] Being today on NGE sets for Housefull4 is just so nostalgic and overwhelming!" she captioned.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has reunited with the cast of Housefull 4 to shoot for a new song, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019.

