Kriti Sanon enters 2020 with path-breaking performances this year

Actor Kriti Sanon has played a next-door girl, a small-town dreamer and a reporter. While her performances have been appreciated, it is with her role of Parvati Bai in her recent release Panipat that she has made a class apart cut in the film industry and has walked away with one of the best performances of her career. Kriti has been having a dream run at the box office and outshines herself in the film.

Making it the actress's first period drama, the film truly brings about Kriti's acting prowess this year after films like Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. With back to back releases, Kriti is now one of the most bankable actresses on the box office.

The critics have lauded the actress's mettle who has given her career-best performance. Kriti has been touted to pull in a solid, effortless performance with a well-etched out character graph. Her role is integral for the progress of the plot as the actress turns into a fierce warrior on the battlefield. A true-blue Maratha beauty, Kriti as Parvati Bai is the personification of feminism. Her impeccable transition between a playful lover and a warrior's wife is seamless. Kriti who has earned success with characters which were crafted with a glamourous or girl-next-door image truly shines with her game-changing performance.

Kriti recently finished shooting for the first schedule of her next project Mimi where she will be seen as a young surrogate mother - the main protagonist in the women-centric flick. The actress will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taran Adarsh - Kriti Sanon has in the past had a great run at the box office with Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. With her latest addition Panipat, she showcased her best performance. The role was very difficult, however, her performance was effortless and impressive as Parvati Bai. She has performed the role with great maturity and is going to go great miles, as her act is seen to be getting better with every movie that she does.

