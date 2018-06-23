Kriti Sanon: Excited to share work space with Sanjay Dutt

Kriti Sanon is in Bangkok for the ongoing 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)

Kriti Sanon

After working in films like "Heropanti", "Dilwale", "Raabta" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", actress Kriti Sanon says she is ecstatic to share work space with actor Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming historical period drama "Panipat". Kriti, without revealing much about her role, told IANS, "I am very excited, although more of my scenes are going to be with Arjun Kapoor, but to share the same work space with Sanjay sir is going to be great."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, "Panipat" will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. The 27-year-old actress is also particularly thrilled to work with Gowariker, who has helmed historical dramas like "Lagaan" and "Jodhaa Akbar" in the past. "I am really thrilled about that film 'Panipat'," said Kriti, who is doing a completely different film like "Housefull 3" before she starts working on it.

"Panipat" will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under her home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Kriti is in Thailand for the ongoing 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards. She will be seen performing at the awards gala night on Sunday with Arjun.

"I am doing a medley of our songs. My songs and then Arjun's songs. It's a nice mixture of the two and I feel like it's great when a performance has a story to it... Ours does. I get to do the 'nakhras', dancing, expressions and everything. I am performing on 'Ik vaari aa', 'Main tera boyfriend' and 'Tukur tukur'," she said. When it comes to Kriti's filmography, she has featured in films of a different genres from masala entertainers like "Diwale" to a slice-of-life film such as "Bareilly Ki Barfi".

"There are two separate genres and both have their audiences. You will see masala films also doing well... But a content-driven film might be loved a lot more at times because of the different stories it gives the audiences and the story that stays with you... We do have an audience who wants to see a typical Bollywood film which the industry is known for."

