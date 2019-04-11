Kriti Sanon feels a sense of belonging in industry now; here's why!

bollywood

With a hit in Luka Chuppi and another biggie in Panipat, Kriti Sanon on finding success in B-Town without piggybacking on godfather

Kriti Sanon

For me, Rs 100 crore collection isn't the benchmark. The film should earn profits, and the audience should be entertained," emphasises Kriti Sanon, who has enjoyed a hit in Luka Chuppi and has another promising film in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

In her five years in the industry, the actor has seamlessly graduated from being a glam doll in Heropanti (2014) to one who can ably hold the narrative in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017).



Kriti Sanon with Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker

A rank outsider, Sanon asserts it is thrilling to carve one's path instead of piggybacking on a godfather. "I feel a sense of belonging. I feel accepted by the film industry and the audience, especially after the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. Bareilly... broke the perception that I cannot play a small-town girl.

After that, many more opportunities started coming my way. I follow my gut feeling and try to grow with every film I do. The success of Luka Chuppi has given me the confidence to trust my gut feeling. When your film does well commercially and your performance is appreciated, it gives you the confidence to step out of your comfort zone and do something different. I have the will to achieve more."

Her choice of films - a slice-of-life comedy in Arjun Patiala and a laugh riot in Housefull 4 - shows that she is constantly attempting different genres. The actor, on her part, says her wish list of roles runs long. "I would love to play an angsty character or someone who is slightly [emotionally] damaged. I also want to try an action drama. My wish list of directors too is quite long, and I want to tick them off my list eventually."

