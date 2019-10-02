Kriti Sanon finalised as Akshay Kumar's leading lady in Bachchan Pandey

Just like Akshay Kumar, known for working on at least four films every year, Kriti Sanon seems to be on a film signing spree too. After Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala, she's gearing up for India's first reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, where she has been paired up opposite Kumar. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

But before we witness what the makers have made in the fourth film of the franchise, Sanon and Kumar have teamed up again for a film that's coming out next Christmas. We are talking about Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey. According to a report by PeepingMoon, Sanon has been signed as the leading lady and is all set to collaborate with her first producer Sajid Nadiadwala again.

Reports also suggest that the film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah. This action-cum-comedy will clash at the box-office with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha On Christmas 2020.

On the work front, Sanon also has Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat coming up on December 6, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. In 2020, she will star in Mimi, Rahul Dholakia's untitled thriller, and Bachchan Pandey. She's also likely to reunite with Kartik Aaryan for Luka Chuppi 2.

Kumar, on the other hand, will give his fans Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.

