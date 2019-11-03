Kriti Sanon: I'm not scared to shoulder a film

"I am taking baby steps," starts off Kriti Sanon, who has begun shooting for the Laxman Utekar-directed film Mimi, where she plays a surrogate mother. Given the theme, the actor says that she is still uncertain about how the character will shape up, although she has prepared for the part.

A few days into the shoot in Mandawa, Sanon says she is still getting the lay of the land with respect to her character, "I feel wobbly because I am questioning myself at every point. Once a scene is over [and I get a grip on my character], that's when I feel stable. The first day has gone well, even though I had butterflies in my stomach." She adds that skilled co-stars help "boost confidence". Sanon is teaming up with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Pankaj Tripathi, who plays her father in the Dinesh Vijan production. "Working with talented co-actors invariably lifts your performance."

After the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi, Mimi is touted to be a turning point in the actor's career as she is the solo lead. Sanon says she is aware of the responsibility entrusted to her. "Yes, this is the first time I am doing a film which rests entirely on my shoulders, and that makes me nervous, but also excited. I feel the responsibility and intend to give it my all." She adds that the script, director and her past success give her the confidence to soldier on. "The script gives me the confidence and my working rapport with Laxman sir [who also directed Luka Chuppi] amplifies the belief [in myself]. The success of my earlier films assured me that I was meant for the movies. I am not scared to shoulder a film, and with Mimi, it feels right."

Laxman Utekar

Ask her if she feels the pinch when heroes walk away with the credit, and she insists that any film is a collaboration and hence "everyone deserves credit". "A film is not made by one person; it is a product of teamwork. But for me, it's about performance and not credit."

Unlike earlier projects, this is also the first time that Sanon will be dealing with a sensitive topic, but the actor clarifies that it is "laced with humour". "While it is based on true events and inspired by the National Award-winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, the subject of surrogacy is dealt with in an entertaining manner, without losing focus of the emotions involved."

