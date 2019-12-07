Kriti Sanon: In Housefull 4, I didn't have as many scenes with Akshay sir to explore

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Close on the heels of the success of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon bagged another Akshay Kumar starrer in Bachchan Pandey. The Christmas 2020 release has only added to her impressive roster of big-ticket projects, making her a sought-after actor in the business. Sanon, on her part, is thrilled to reunite with her Housefull 4 co-star, and director Farhad Samji.



"In Housefull 4, I didn't have as many scenes with Akshay sir to explore [our chemistry], but the scenes that we [shot together] made us realise that we fed off each other's creative energies wonderfully. He continues to have the hunger to do better and make the entire product interesting. I am happy that this film will give me an opportunity to work with him, and improve my craft," says Sanon, informing that the first schedule of the action-comedy will kick off in April.

Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey

It has been a significant year for the actor, who not only enjoyed hits with Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, but also found herself being part of relevant movies, including Panipat and Mimi. Sanon acknowledges that earning her place in the big league has been a hard but fulfilling journey. "After the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi [2017], the industry started taking notice of me. Luka Chuppi further empowered me as an actor. Despite not having a godfather, I have a strong sense of belonging in the industry. When your film fares well commercially, and your performance is appreciated, it gives you the confidence to step out of your comfort zone."

